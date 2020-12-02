Nwodo: Ohanaeze leadership not for sale

…denies letter from ‘Miyetti Allah’

Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed as fake a letter purportedly written by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani sociocultural organization, congratulating President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nina Nwodo, for the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as his successor in the forthcoming election of the group.

Nwodo speaking through his Media Adviser, Chief Emeka Attamah, described the letter making the rounds in the social media as spurious, fallacious and handiwork of detractors.

In a statement released to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, Nwodo said, “Our attention has been drawn to a highly fallacious and spurious letter purported to have been written by the, to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

“The said letter congratulated Chief Nwodo for his able leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body and enjoined him to ensure that Professor George Obiozor from Imo State emerges as his successor as it is the turn of the state to produce the next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“They claimed that discussions with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, indicated that Ambassador Obiozor would protect the interest of the Fulani as President General, and as a recompense for Chief Nwodo’s expected role in making this happen, they had forwarded his name to the presidency for an appointment. What insult !

What impudence! “If not for the currency, the letter has gained having gone viral in the social media, one would’ve ignored it as a laughable piece of junk fit for the trash can, but this time it is a joke gone too far, the discerning public having known the image and integrity of Chief Nwodo who has had a successful and unblemished public service career as a two-time Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Nwodo totally debunked the said letter, describing it as despicable, malicious and half-baked smear campaign against him. According to him, “The vexatious letter was dated far back in August and Chief Nwodo’s attention was drawn to it only yesterday in the social media.

He never saw it before then as none was sent to him. “The home address written on the letter suggests that Chief Nwodo’s house is at Golf Estate whereas all those who know him know he has never lived there, thereby casting a lot of doubt over the authenticity of the letter.

