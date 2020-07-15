News

Nwodo to Kanu: I’m unperturbed by your death threat

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

President-General of pan- Igbo socio-cultural organisation, OhanaezeNdigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, yesterday broke his silence over an alleged death threat by Nnamdi Kalu, sayinghewasnotdeterred by the ‘stone to death’ threat to his life.

 

Kanu had directed IPOB members to stone Nwodo to death wherever he was seen and sighted, alleging that the Ohanaeze chieftain was sabotaging their struggle for the realization of Biafra state.

 

But Nwodo declared that he was determined to continue offering his best services to Ndigbo, making sacrifices until his tenure expires in January 2021.

 

Nwodo, who spoke when a group of Igbo women paid a solidarity-prayer visit on him at the Ohanaeze National secretariat in Enugu, however, condemned ‘the stone to death’ threat on him by Kanu.

 

He stated that the ‘Stone to death threat’ was one in a series of threats to his life, family and property conceived by the outlawed IPOB leader and his cohorts to scare him, saying that amidst the threats he would remain committed to fighting the Igbo cause using diplomacy in his capacity as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General.

