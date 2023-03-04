Nwodo wants elections cancelled due to massive irregularities

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has called for the cancellation of the February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections due to monumental irregularities and non-compliance to the Electoral Act. Nwodo, who is also a former governor of Enugu State, stated that if not cancelled and re-conducted in line with the Electoral Act and the guideline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the March 11, scheduled Governorship and State Assembly elections would be jeopardized, as it would likely be marred by apathy and violence. The former national Chairman of PDP, who spoke in an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph in Enugu, Friday, said that many people would not bother wasting their time to come out to vote on March 11, if the anomalies in the recently conducted presidential and NASS elections were not addressed. He said: “INEC completely flouted the Electoral Act, which they worked very hard to see that they developed, and which they promised Nigerians that they were going to use for the election. “The president himself on many occasions promised Nigerians that with the new technology and his support for INEC that we are going to have the best elections and that he was going to hand over a legacy of free, fair and transparent elections. “The conduct of the last election fell flat on its face, in the face of these promises and laws. And the impunity with which it was conducted is what has left everybody paralyzed because when this was pointed out at the collation Centre, that the BVAS transmission of results did not take place, the chairman of INEC, who repeatedly promised Nigerians that that was what was going to happen, just continued to collate result as of nothing is wrong. “Now this gives the impression that ab-initio he had set out to rig the election by flouting the law which he promised to conduct the election with. “Such magnitude of irregularity cannot be left unchecked and the only way to check it is to challenge it in a court of law. “I think that the Labour Party has done the right thing and the PDP has promised to go to court to challenge it. That’s the only way we can explain this level of indiscipline in our society. As to whether the alleged infractions that attended the presidential election would comaffect the guber elections, Nwodo said, “If I was not a front line member of a political party, i won’t have any incentive to go to the election myself and I won’t blame people who feel that it’s a waste of their time. “There is a law by which things should be done, it’s flouted and people go on as if nothing is wrong. “What’s the point of wasting your time to go and vote? This is the best way of discouraging people not to come out to go and vote.” The former governor of Enugu State noted that that the only way to restore confidence in future elections especially the March 11, guber and State Assembly elections was, “by first of all canceling the result that they are parading”. “They have to cancel that election and promise to do it according to the rules of the game. And then promise to do this one on the 11 according to the Electoral Act and their own guidelines.”

