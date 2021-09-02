Nwonu: PDP’ll regain Ebonyi in 2023

Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu is the member Representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on correctional service in the country and the 2023 general election, among other issues

You are the Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions and your committee has gone round the correctional centres across the country. What were your observations?

It was the Prisons Service before but the name was changed by National Assembly to Correctional Services in 2019, so the committee was created newly. We have started work, if you watch very well, correctional services does not look like prisons before. It is what it is called now that it looks like. They are correctional centres, where people are corrected and rehabilitated and I think the National Assembly has worked very hard to make sure that name ‘Correctional Service’ is effective. We have gone round the 36 states of the federation; we have visited all the prisons because the House mandated us to go round the correctional centres to know the welfare of the workers, condition of the inmates; their feeding, their health and general welfare, which are very important. We did a thorough job and corrected the workers where necessary. The workers have improved in some of the places we felt they were not doing well. Correctional centres in the country under my watch as chairman of the House Committee on Correctional Service has really improved and the presidency has tried to make sure that inmates are being taking care of.

How many motions and bills have you sponsored and what are the benefits of those bills and motions?

I cannot correctly say this is the number of motions I have moved on the floor of the House because they are many and the bills too. I have done some bills and the recent one that has gone for second reading is about workers safety. We just had the public hearing on it, believing that when we resume plenary, it will go final reading and would be passed.

I have also moved several motions and they have direct impact on the people that I am representing and Nigerians in general. The Workers Safety Bill is all about the entire workers in Nigeria, not only about Ebonyians. So, we have done well in terms of motions and bill and we believe that we will do more by the special grace of God.

What motivated the Workers Safety Bill?

A lot of things happen in work places without anything done to ameliorate the sufferings of workers. For example, in Owerri, there was attack on correctional centres and it affected workers there. I was the one that directed the Comptroller General of the service to make sure that the workers were properly taken care of. In fact, the workers wrote to me that they have been abandoned and I took it upon myself as the Chairman House Committee on Correctional Service to make sure that the agency liaises with families of the workers and those affected to ensure that they get proper treatment with their medical bills settled. That is the reason I am insisting that we should have a bill that connects them. In fact, it is an amendment bill because we have such bill but I am trying to amend it, so that workers can have more powers to request or to act when such incident happens.

Some governors, lawmakers and chieftains of your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Are you also making plans to leave the party?

Since I started politics, I have been a PDP man; I have not belonged to any other political party. I believe in the ideology of the PDP, we have seen what APC is doing, we have seen their strength and their policies. For me, as a person, I cannot change political party because the ideology and policies of APC is not what I can cue into. So, let me be where I believe that I know what they are doing. I don’t know what APC is doing and I cannot belong to APC as of today, even tomorrow. I am not interested going to APC no matter the situation. I always tell them that even if I am the last man in PDP, I will be there to make sure that I defend my party because I believe in the policies of PDP.

The clock ticks to the 2023 general election; what are the chances of your party in the polls?

We have done a lot of work not only in my constituency but in the state to make sure that PDP wins the 2023 elections and PDP is going to carry the day. We are not worried about this because Ebonyi is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi. We don’t know anything about APC because since 1999 till date, the elections that produced the leaders of the state have been through PDP. Sam Egwu, Martin Elechi and Dave Umahi, who defected to APC in November last year all became governors of the state through PDP. We are focused and we know what we want and we are working towards what we want. I want to tell that there will be no problem in PDP in the state. We have been meeting and we will continue meeting, strengthening the party at all levels. We will continue to strengthen the party the more to make sure that it carries the day in 2023.

From all indications, you are one of the governorship hopefuls. How prepared are you for the 2023 governorship election?

The situation in Ebonyi State is what I will call God’s hands in the state or in PDP. People are calling me to run for governorship. This people are not only in PDP. I can tell you unequivocally that both the APC are fighting to make sure that they convince me to run for governorship in 2023 and I am going to listen for people’s call. I am going to be that sacrificial lamb, I am going to rescue my people. My people have felt the impact of the little position they gave me to serve as a member of the National Assembly for at least six years now, and that is why they are urging me to run for governorship in 2023 and I am ready. We are prepared and the ball has started rolling, we are getting closer to the race. What Ebonyi people are expecting is the D-day for them to demonstrate to the people that they need change in the state and that change has come. I am running the governorship and I am running to win, this has been my slogan. I am not running to stop halfway because of my people’s call. My people have called me to come and run and I have answered them and I am running to win because it is God’s project and my people’s mandate.

There are two major schools of thought in the contest of any election; those who believe in zoning and those who believe in democracy and good governance. Which of these two divides do belong to?

I believe in democracy and good governance. If you zone and power enters into the hands of a terror, somebody who is not looking at the welfare of the state, somebody who is not interested to develop the state, is that zoning favourable? In Ebonyi, we don’t have zoning, what Ebonyi people need is democracy and good governance, somebody who can listen to the poor, the middle class and the rich and know their needs.

What are the things you will bring in if elected the Governor of the state in that 2023 governorship election?

A lot of things will change in the state under my administration. We are going to turn Ebonyi into an industrialization state. I was a businessman before I went into politics. I know how to use one naira to make two naira, I know how to invest and make profit. So, I am going to bring that idea to the people of Ebonyi State, especially, the young ones, who have nothing doing as graduates. I am going to make sure that we reduce poverty rate in Ebonyi State.

I am going to pay attention to rural roads because we are going to improve on agriculture and if you don’t do all those rural roads, the Agric sector will just die as it is today in the state because it is not only to get the inputs and outputs. After getting all those things, how can you connect them to where they can be sold to the public? We will empower our youths through mechanized farming. Ebonyi is a rice production state, we will improve on what we are doing at the moment.

Some people often misunderstand the duties of lawmakers. What are the duties of legislators?

In Nigeria, we have three arms of government; the executive, judiciary and legislature, where I fall in today. The work of a legislator is just to make laws, move motions, amend the laws of the country to checkmate the executive, how they spend funds appropriated to them. Our major jobs is to appropriate to the executive. As a lawmaker, I always tell people that what I have is my salary. When they expect me to do projects, I don’t have such powers because the constitution does not allow me to do projects. I don’t even have the funds; the constitution does not allow me to have funds. The only people that have powers to do projects and to empower anybody are those in the executive.

But some lawmakers embark on projects; how do they do that?

In workings of government, there is what is called cooperation. As a lawmaker, if my friend is in the executive; a Minister or a Director General of an agency, if I tell him ‘I have a very bad road in my area,’ or I move it as a motion on the floor of the House that a road in my place is in bad state. It can be captured in the budget and that is how that job can be done in my constituency, and who attracted it if not me as a lawmaker whether I have begged the executive or I have moved the motion. This is how they say that a lawmaker has built a road in his constituency, not that he awarded the contract. I don’t have the powers to award a contract, I don’t have the powers to do contract, I don’t have powers to introduce a contractor.

