Nwora arrives Nigeria for JNF Elite Camps

Asociate Head Coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, Alex Nwora arrived the country Thursday morning ahead of the Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Camps billed to hold in four Nigeria cities and three other countries. Coach Nwora said he was delighted with the initiative of the camps which aimed at providing young players the opportunity of learning the rudiments of the game with a view of furthering their games to the next level.

Speaking on his arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Coach Nwora who led Nigeria to 2019 FIBA World Cup in China 2019 where Nigeria qualified for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games noted that the initiative of Jordan Nwora of the Milwaukee Bucks is one that excites him.

“This is his own way of giving back to society and it is not limited to Nigeria but also three other countries on the West Coast namely Cote d’ Ivoire, Ghana and Benin Republic. These Camps will strive for professionalism and excellence.” Among the cities will benefit from the camps are Abuja that will play host to youngsters across the country between the 5th and 7th of April as the JNFEC train commences its journey across Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

