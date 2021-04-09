Nwora: D’Tigers’ success opened doors for Africans in NBA

Assistant coach of Nigeria’s senior basketball team, D’Tigers, Alex Nwora believes the sucess of his team in international competitions created opportunities for African players to make wave in the NBA. The coach stated that football is regarded as the biggest sport in Nigeria but D’Tigers have also projected the country’s prowess in basketball and the success of the team opened doors for not only Nigerian basketball players but other Africans.

He said recriuters in the world’s biggest basketball league, the NBA, are taking players from the continent seriously, largely due to the impressive showcase by a team like D’Tigers at competitions such as the World Cup and Olympics. He said more kids are showing interest in basketball instead of football, predicting that the gains is manifesting.

“The interest in basketball is growing across the continent; soccer has been our major sports in Africa but today, you can see that there are a lot of Africans that are picking up basketball. “With the development of basketball and the success D’Tigers have recorded in recent years, the sports is not only gaining attention from kids here but Nigerians in the Diaspora are choosing the game instead of football when they know they also stand a chance of playing in the NBA,” he said.

