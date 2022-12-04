 Current World Record holder in women 41kg Para-Powerlifting, Esther Nworgu, was at her best at the ongoing National Sports Festival
Sports

Nworgu dazzles at NSF, creates new World Record

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya ASABA Comment(0)

Current World Record holder in women 41kg Para-Powerlifting, Esther Nworgu, was at her best at the ongoing National Sports Festival currently going on in Asaba, Delta State, after erasing her own record to create another one on Saturday.

It could be recalled that in October this year, Nworgu at the African Para-Powerlifting Championships in Cairo shattered the then World Record of 111kg set by Guo Lingling of China with a new high of 114kg. It was however another record for her in Asaba as he lifted a total of 115kg to win the gold medal in her category.

“I always go into any championships with the world record in mind, no matter what competition I am taking part in,” she confessed to our correspondent. “Using the world standard to prepare always help me anytime and I am looking forward to increasing the kg each time I am competing until I move from the 41kg category to another category.”

Meanwhile, another World Record holder in his category, Men 54kg Para-Powerlifting, Roland Ezuruike, was too much to handle for other contestants as he raced to the gold medal with a total of 529kg lift.

The gold alongside Nworgu pushed Delta far away from other states on the medal table as the state look forward to winning a record seven back-to-back NSF.

Lateef Mohammed from Ogun State won the silver medal as he lifted a total of 406kg as Adamu Abdulazeez of Rivers State lifted a total of 405kg to go home with the bronze medal.

 

