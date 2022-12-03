Sports

Nworgu dazzles at NSF, sets new World Record

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Charles Ogundiya, Asaba

Current World Record holder in women 41kg Para-Powerlifting, Esther Nworgu, was at her best at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) currently going on in Asaba, Delta State, after erasing her own record to set another one on Saturday.

It could be recalled that last month, Nworgu at the African Para-Powerlifting Championships in Cairo shattered the then World Record of 111kg set by Guo Lingling of China with a new high of 114kg.

It was, however, another record for her in Asaba as she lifted a total of 115kg to win the gold medal in her category.

“I always go into any championships with the world record in mind, no matter what competition I am taking part in,” she confessed to our correspondent.

“Using the world standard to prepare always help me anytime and I am looking forward to increasing the kg each time I am competing until I move from the 41kg category to another category.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter’s heels

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria enjoyed dream Juventus debuts on Sunday with a goal each in a 2-0 win over Verona which puts their new team in Serie A’s Champions League places, while Napoli are hot on leaders Inter Milan’s heels after seeing off Venezia. The duo made sure that Juve took advantage of […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Brazil’s Guimaraes, Telles suffer injury scares in training

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and defender Alex Telles suffered injury scares in the first full training session completed by the five-times World Cup winners in Turin on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Guimaraes, who was celebrating his birthday, left the practice field for several minutes to receive medical attention after forward Rodrygo stepped on his right […]
Sports

EPL: Potter concerned by Chelsea’s misfiring attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea conceded their first goal in four Premier League games as Casemiro’s stoppage time header earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday but Blues manager Graham Potter was more concerned by his side’s lack of attacking spark. Potter remains unbeaten in eight games since taking over from the sacked Thomas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica