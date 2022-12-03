Nworgu dazzles at NSF, sets new World Record

Charles Ogundiya, Asaba

Current World Record holder in women 41kg Para-Powerlifting, Esther Nworgu, was at her best at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) currently going on in Asaba, Delta State, after erasing her own record to set another one on Saturday.

It could be recalled that last month, Nworgu at the African Para-Powerlifting Championships in Cairo shattered the then World Record of 111kg set by Guo Lingling of China with a new high of 114kg.

It was, however, another record for her in Asaba as she lifted a total of 115kg to win the gold medal in her category.

“I always go into any championships with the world record in mind, no matter what competition I am taking part in,” she confessed to our correspondent.

“Using the world standard to prepare always help me anytime and I am looking forward to increasing the kg each time I am competing until I move from the 41kg category to another category.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...