News

Nwosu congratulates Adamu, seeks factions’ reconciliation ahead primaries

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr.  Uche Nwosu has congratulated the newly-elected Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee of the party, advising the leadership to prioritise reconciliation of factions across some states.

According to the former governorship candidate, reconciling aggrieved members of the party will ensure resounding victory for the APC in the 2023 general elections.

He said, having held a successful national convention, the new leadership should activate plans for successful party primaries.

“Let me; first of all, congratulate His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his election as national chairman of our great party, the APC. I also felicitate other newly-elected leaders.

“Harmonization is the key, I think what the new leadership under Senator Abdullahi Adamu should do is to first reconcile all the factions in the different states.

“After that, we know that we have a united APC in various states, and then we can move into 2023 process for the general election,  which include sale and buying of nomination forms and primaries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nwosu has expressed confidence that in the capacity of Adamu, who was Governor of Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2007, to deliver on his mandate.

Hear him:  “Senator Adamu is a no-nonsense person; he is not a man that somebody will hijack. I believe he is a man of integrity.”

 

Reporter

