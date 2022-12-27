Nwosu, Kachikwu bicker over ADC

T he presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu and the embattled National Chairman, Dr. Ralph Nwosu are locked in a war of words over the affairs of the party. Nwosu has been having a running battle with Kachikwu since he emerged as ADC candidate in Abeokuta, Ogun State last June. This culminated in the removal of Nwosu as National Chairman by the court, which recognised Patricia Akwashiki as Interim Chairman. The presidential candidate in a statement yesterday said Nwosu has been the party’s National Chairman for 17 years without winning even a House of Assembly seat in his state. According to Kachikwu, Nwosu gave: “The impression that this party had similar structures like APC and PDP across the country. This was the lie of the century. “What many of us didn’t know was that this man was using us to send a message to the bigger parties that ADC had many people vying for her ticket. Once the bigger parties got the message that ADC was a formidable force he could then use this to trade at the appropriate time.” He accused the National Chairman of staging: “Very expensive presidential primaries at the expense of the presidential aspirants in Abeokuta similar to what only APC and PDP did. “The biggest problem for him was that for his plan work he needed a candidate to emerge who would not really run the race but just make noise so that the other parties would be afraid.” He attributed the failure of ADC to hold presidential rallies to the absence of party structure at state level. “Any serious presidential candidate or guber candidate needs the structure of serious down ballot candidates to operate. They are the ones to mobilise their people for you. The day you show up in their state they all want to show you the serious support they have amongst their people by mobilising them to the venue of your rally. “So what happens when there is no down ballot candidate who is running a serious election? It means you are crippled,” he said. But Nwosu, in a statement by Dr. Chike Okogwu, Deputy National Chairman (DNC, Innovation and Strategy), said Kachikwu promised to launch campaign offices in Abuja and all the states with accompanying structures like buses, offices, personnel and funding, but noted that: “Aside from his ever stylish tailor made ADC designer shirts, I am yet to see one campaign office in Abuja at least.” He said, he believed that Kachikwu was sent on a mission to stop Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, whom he described as “a great man, academia and administrator but not a politician.” According to Nwosu, Kachikwu’s plan was truncated by the emergence of Peter Obi as Labour Party candidate, adding that those he was hoping for support have since thrown their weight behind Obi.

