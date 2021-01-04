Politics

Nwosu: Nigerian youths deserve better deal in 2021

Our Reporter

A former governorship candidate in Imo State and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nwosu, has tasked governments at all levels to pay greater attention to youth-centred challenges in the subsisting year.
Nwosu said his call was predicated on  statistics that 83 per cent of Nigeria’s population was under the age of 50.
Accordingly, the APC stalwart has advocated diligent and transparent implementation of policies aimed at improving the lot of the youths across the country.
This was as he further argued for a possible rejig of the Ministry of Youth Development, with a view to ensuring more impact as, according to him, “no one would best appreciate the plight of the youths than the youths themselves”.
While noting that corruption and greed had inhibited the final implementation  of youth programmess and policies of the present administration, Nwosu recommended “the integration of the youths at all levels of policy formulation and implementation,  transparent management of grants and loans targeted at bailing out SMEs”.
He said: “Development of an up-to-date, relevant, implementable and all-encompassing National Youth Policy, ensuring a fair playing ground at all levels of government and private sector driven competitions, enhanced investments in entrepreneurship education for our youths and improved access to funding for creative and technological ideas.
“Improved access to professional education and trainings for our youths, discouragement of harassment of all sorts, especially against our youths by public officials and merit in government and public sector recruitment processes.”
It was his view that the above,  when diligently considered, will end youth restiveness and  unemployment in the country.
In his New Year message entitled ‘Towards a better deal for Nigerian youths in 2021″, Nwosu stated that, “individually and as organisations, we must have marked off the year 2020 as spent, but what we couldn’t have done as wise people or competent managers of organisations is to merely crossover the year without taking some vital lessons from our failures and successes into cognizance while setting our agenda for the New Year.
“It is a proven leadership axiom that; those who fail to keep a tab on the past are condemned to repeating its mistakes and missing out on reinventing its best decisions for future successes,” he said.

