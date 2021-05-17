Nwosu salutes Ndidi, Iheanacho, Aribo, others

…says Eagles should be stronger now

Charges players without clubs to emulate Musa

Ex-international, Henry Nwosu, has reacted to the recent success of some of the Super Eagles players across Europe as he said their performance should give a hope to the country.

Speaking with our correspondent, Nwosu expressed his happiness that Nigerian players are now winning laurel for their various clubs while expecting it to translate to the national team.

It would be recalled that at the weekend, four Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) and Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun (Rangers) achieved a podium finish on Saturday. Leicester City defeated Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup while Rangers won the Scottish League without losing a match in the whole campaign.

“Their performances for me should give hope for a better days in the national team,” he said. “ I t ’s been long we experience such moment with our players and that should make the Super Eagles a formidable team now.

“Apart from that, we should now be a force to reckon with in world of football because we have players that are already helping their club sides to win trophies.

“I actually watched the Leicester game and was not too impressed with Kelechi Iheanacho performance, but for Ndidi, he has always been there and he performed well during the final.

“I just hope it is just one off for Iheanacho and looking forward to seeing him in his true element in subsequent games.

“I want to congratulate all other players that achieved one thing or the other, those that gained promotion and others that won title in their leagues.”

Meanwhile, the former junior national team coach has urged other Super Eagles players currently in Europe or other places to take a cue from Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, who returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League as a player of Kano Pillars.

Nwosu said it is not compulsory they end their career outside the country as the most important thing is for them to continue to do what they know how to do best.

