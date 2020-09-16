Nwosu to US, UN: Focus on Edo guber poll

Politics

A former governorship candidate in Imo State and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nwosu, has urged the United Nations, the United States and others to focus on Saturday’s gubernatorial poll, considering the “tension” it is generating.
While commending the visa ban placed on some politicians over alleged electoral malfeasance, Nwosu charged the US on the need to beam its searchlight on the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it related to the conduct of elections.
“The US, the United Nations and others should focus on the Edo election because it is generating serious tension.
“They should identify and name those people threatening to compromise the election, it is not enough to just say that you have banned them.
“The Inspector General of Police, the Military are equal to the task but the people should also protect their votes.
“At the end of the day what the people need is he candidate of their choice,” Nwosu said.
On the visa ban on some politicians, he noted thus: “The recent visa ban slammed on some politicians by the US is a welcomed development.
“Going by my own experience, I commend the US for the action.”
The politician, who made a case for peaceful, credible elections in the country, insisted “elections should not be a do or die affair”.

