Nwosu: Uzodinma hatched my abduction, executed it with Govt House operatives

Chief Uche Nwosu, former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, who was taken from a church on Monday, has finally narrated his ordeal.

Nwosu without mincing words alleged that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was behind his abduction from St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Council Area, using only government operatives to execute the clandestine plot.

This is also as the former Chief of Staff maintained that the original plot was to eliminate him, insisting that ferrying him to Enugu and flying to Abuja in a private jet was an afterthought.

Narrating his ordeal Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Nwosu said: “The outing church service for my mother who was buried the previous week, was in full session when about 15 masked men stormed into the church and asked me to follow them.

There was nothing to show they were policemen so I asked why they wanted me and one of them slapped my back.

While one yanked me out of my seat, another moved to the altar, cocked his gun and shortly after, without any provocation, they started shooting inside the church causing serious pandemonium and near stampede of innocent worshippers.”

Nwosu continued: “I was forcefully dragged out of the church and bundled into the back of a Hilux truck where I was forced to lay on the floor of the truck.

While still on the floor of the truck, one of the armed men placed his leg on my body and snapped a picture.” With the church service disrupted, clerics and worshippers scampering for safety, Nwosu said he was whisked away in a hail of sporadic gunfire. He said the team that abducted him headed to Owerri from Nkwerre.

“While the vehicle I was in drove past Government House, the three other vehicles behind the one I was in, diverted into the Government House, Owerri. At Njaba, the truck stopped and one of the masked men cocked his gun and ordered me to get down from the vehicle.

At that point, I thought they had resolved to eliminate me, so I demanded to know my crime but to no avail. I was forced into another vehicle, a Ford SUV and we continued our journey towards Enugu,” he said.

Nwosu noted that: “While I was being driven to Enugu, the Government House Chief Security Officer, popularly known as ‘Shabba’, was in regular communication with my abductors and they were communicating in Hausa language not knowing I understand Hausa language. He ordered them to strip me and take my pictures in handcuffs. And the pictures were sent to him.”

Nwosu noted that Governor Uzodinma had deliberately kept the facts of the operation away from the IGP, and that immediately the IGP learnt the true situation of things, he ordered his release.

Nwosu urged the IGP to unravel who ordered his abduction and who paid for the private jet that was used to fly him to Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...