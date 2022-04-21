Nwosu warns Eagles, NFF over AFCON opponents

…as CAF sets date for Eagles, Leone Stars tie

Former international, Henry Nwosu, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to as a matter of urgency get a coach for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers expected to kick off in May. Speaking with our correspondent, the 1980 AFCON winner said the qualifiers was just around the corner and a family without head will be moving without any direction.

“Definitely any family that has a head will have success,” he said. “If you have a team and you don’t have a leader, you will have problems. “I pray that they replace the coaches as quickly as possible so that we can start as early as possible.” Speaking further, Nwosu said the team must be aggressive going forward so as to create that fear factors in teams coming to play against Nigeria. He added that there was need to show opponents that we are stronger than them.

He said: “We have brought ourselves down. Teams that we are supposed to go and trash easily and walk out, we will be struggling to even get a draw from them. “That is why this is happening. If we prepare our players well to trash any team that they can trash andbeatanyonethat theycan beat easily, next time when they are coming they will be scared.” Meanwhile, following Tuesday night’s draw for the qualification series of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, three –time champions Nigeria must await the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board for which of São Tomé & Príncipe and Mauritius would be the fourth team in their Group A of the series. The Super Eagles already have a home game lined up for the first week of June against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, who were also in their qualifying pool for the last AFCON tournament in Cameroon. Nigeria and Sierra Leone made it out of that pool.

