Nwosu’s arrest inside church disrespectful to God –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned Sunday’s arrest of Uche Nwosu at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral in Umunwokwe, Eziama- Obieri Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, by the police, saying it is disrespectful to God.

 

The son-in-law of ex-Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha was allegedly dehumanized after he was whisked away from the church by police officers, who reportedly shot indiscriminately when they stormed the worship centre.

 

In a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to CAN President Rev. Samson Ayokunle, the association said it felt “highly embarrassed by this ugly development and feel pained that the Nigeria police had no respect even for the House of God”.

 

It added: “We cannot remember whether this act of disrespect for God ever happened before in our country.”

 

The apex Christian body demanded the police apologise for the incident “Without giving any excuse”. Oladeji said: “We expect them to be more circumspect in the performance of their duties.

 

“We are not asking the police or the security agencies not to do their constitutional duties but the idea of desecrating the House of God in doing so is totally unacceptable, unfortunate and reprehensible.

 

“In view of the foregoing, we urge the Inspector-General of Police to caution his men and continue to respect all houses of worship, whether church or mosque. This type of act should never happen again in our country.”

 

