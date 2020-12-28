NWPL: Experts fault NFF over payment of refs’ allowances

The Nigeria Football Federation has been blamed for the disruption of the Nigeria WomenFootballLeaguecaused by the Referees’ Appointment Committee of the NFF.

The referee committee had threatened not to appoint officials for the women league because the sitting allowances of its members were not paid a development that did not only cause embarrassment to the women league but occasioned disruption of activities.

Although sanity prevailed at the end as officials were eventually appointed, most matches were forced to be played under floodlight.

Veteran journalist and sports marketer Mitchel Obi considered the development as embarrassment to the Nigerian football and wondered why the NFF would shun its obligation by not paying members of the committee it appointed.

“Is it not the business of the NFF to settle the sitting allowances of the NFF Referees Committee?

Why don’t we interrogate the secretariat and leadership of the NFF instead of singing joromi on when refs are appointed for games? Now we know the killjoys of our domestic game and that time is here for all of us to draw out the knives; this is getting out of hand. Somebody should take charge,” he said.

“It is more than the syndrome of entitlement and settlement. They are a special group and they have been over pampered in the past. Members of this committee should tell us why they need sitting allowance and why the NWFL should pay them these allowances instead of the NFF which appointed them,” Another veteran journalist Godwin Enakhena questioned members of the referee committee on why they need to be paid.

“Sitting allowance for doing what or you’ll truncate the only league that has started and you actually carried out the threat?” For former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission Kweku Tandoh, the committee should not have issued the threat let alone carry it out. He said:

“There are two or three things here: If people are supposed to get sitting allowances, why are they not being paid?

Who is responsible for their payment? “Since I am sure the referees’ appointment committee is not a full time job for the members, should they go as far as disrupting a nationwide and national program in order to make their point?”

