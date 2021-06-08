Education

Nyak Poly to adopt world class standards, says Rector

The Rector of the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Nyak in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dr. Mukaila Ya’u, has said that the institution will adopt world class standards in its operations.

Ya’u gave the assurance when the management of the polytechnic visited Governor Simon Lalong at New Government House in Jos, saying that the visit was to inform the governor of the official take-off of the polytechnic.

 

The Rector, who said that they were in Plateau State with a clear vision and mission; to develop a world class polytechnic, which would provide quality academic, professional and entrepreneurial skills to its students.

According to him, the polytechnic would empower the students to make a positive impact in the technological and socio-economic development of the country.

 

“Our goal is to produce innovative graduates both at the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels, worthy of skills and character through effective teaching, learning and research for the technological advancement of Nigeria,” he said.

 

He thanked the governor for his support for the establishment of the institution, saying it was critical in facilitating its smooth take-off and operations. Ya’u, however, appealed to the governor to provide office furniture, stationery, vehicles and accommodation for the principal officers in order to enable them to coordinate the operations of the institution.

 

Governor Lalong, while responding, assured the Rector of his support, saying that some infrastructure had already been provided.

