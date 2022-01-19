Nyako’s son lose bid to stop alleged N29bn fraud trial

Former Adamawa State Governor, Vice Admiral Muritala Nyako (rtd) and his son, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, have lost the bid to stop the N29 billion money laundering criminal charges brought against them by the Federal Government. The Court of Appeal, Abuja division had yesterday dismissed their appeal seeking to terminate the fraud case against them on the ground that the exhibits and evidence provided by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not link them with the commission of the alleged offences. In a unanimous judgment of a three- man panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal read by Justice Olabisi Ige, the former Adamawa governor and his son were ordered to go and defend himself in the N29 billion fraud against them. Justice Ige in the lead judgment held that both oral and documentary evidence tendered against them by the EFCC effectively and sufficiently linked them with the alleged fraud. The appellate court said the appeal of the former governor and his son were devoid of merit, liable for dismissal and were consequently dismissed.
