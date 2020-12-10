NYCN, CEYLON mull National Youth Confab, urges end to protests

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders of Nigeria, have concluded plans to host the first ever Nigerian Youth National Peace Confab.

This is as the youth groups called for an end to a.renewed wave of protests in the country, while urging Nigerian youth to explore the available windows of dialogue, already established aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, which rocked the country few weeks ago.

Speaking at a press briefing hosted at the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission headquarters in Abuja, the youth, speaking through the President of the NYCN, Ambassador Sukubo Saraigbe Sukubo and spokesperson of the Ethnic Youth leaders, Olufemi Lawson, said they planned to intimate the world of their position on recent happenings in the country and their resolute commitment as young people, towards finding a lasting solution to some of the issues which now threatens not only Nigeria’s economic development, but also peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians.

The groups said it recently constituted a high powered delegation to liase with stakeholders, patriotic individuals and organisations, towards building a partnership that can be instrumental towards their objective of peace building in Nigeria.

This, they said, gave birth to the need for a Youth Peace Confab aimed at consolidating on the healing process, while also serving as catalyst to peaceful co-existence in the country.

The youth also raised their concern over the unending security in the country, which they say, is detrimental to Nigeria’s development, particularly the growth of young people.

It went further to condemn the increasing menace of Boko Haram in the northern part of the country, the tormenting kidnapping activities all over the country, the ritualist trauma in southern Nigeria, bank robbery and numerous other illicit acts all over the country.

Speaking on the ENDSARS protests, the groups said “Our country witnessed wanton destruction of public and private assets in the violence that trailed the protests.

“The coordinated arson that trailed the EndSARS protests became a wake-up call for us to be vigilant and collectively move against actions that could undermine our wellbeing and security, as Nigerians, particularly the young people that are victims of the violence.

“At this point in time, we believe what is needed is a de-escalation strategy and peace building. While we encourgage government to focus on the ongoing reforms: stopping abusive police practices, ensuring justice for victims and overhauling law enforcement and other key agenda geared towards National development.”

The groups thereby announced the plan to hold the first ever National Youth Peace Confab in Abuja, in the first quarter of the year 2021.

The groups said the confab will bring together youth from different backgrounds to discuss their roles as young people in the present national setting and provide workable solutions to government and every other stakeholders in the Nigeria project. Local and international friendly youth organisations are also expected to participate at the event.

It emphasised on the need to sharply differentiate between the genuine agitations of the protesters and those given to unwanton destruction of properties and our collective heritage as a people.

In his address at the press conference, the Executive Secretary of the Christian Pilgrims Commission, Reverend Yabuku Pam, commended the youth for their patriotic efforts towards promoting peace in the country, just as he also lauded the leadership provided by the NYCN President, Sukubo Sara-igbe Sukubo, towards de-escalating the tensions generated during the EndSARS protests

He further assured the group of his support and that of other well meaning Nigerians towards ensuring a successful hosting of the planned National Youth Peace Confab.

