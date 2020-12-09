NYCN, CEYLON urges end to Protests, plans National Youth Confab

The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN and the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders of Nigeria, have concluded plans, to host the first ever Nigerian Youth National Peace Confab. This was as the groups, also call for an end to a.renewed wave protests in the country, while urging Nigerian youth to explore the available windows of dialogue, already established aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, which rocked the country, few weeks ago.

Speaking at a Press hosted at the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission headquarters in Abuja, the youth speaking through the President of the NYCN, Ambassador Sukubo Saraigbe Sukubo and spokesperson of the Ethnic Youth leaders, Olufemi Lawson, said they planned to intimate the world of their position, on recent happenings in the country and their resolute commitment as young people, towards finding a lasting solution, to some of these issues, which now threatens not only Nigeria’s economic development, but also, peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

The groups said it recently constituted a high powered delegation to liase with stakeholders, patriotic individuals and organisations, towards building a partnership, that can be instrumental towards their objective of peace building in Nigeria. This they said, gave birth to the need for a Youth Peace Confab aimed at consolidating on the healing process, while also serving a catalyst to peaceful coexistence in the country.

The youth also raised their concern, over the unending security in the country, which they say, is detrimental to Nigeria’s development, particularly the growth of young people. It condemned the increasing menace of Boko Haram in the Northern part of the country, the tormenting Kidnappers activities all over the country, the ritualist trauma in Southern Nigeria, Bank Robbery and Numerous others all over the Nation.

Speaking on the ENDSARS protests, the groups said “Our country, witnessed wanton destruction of public and private assets in the violence that trailed the protests. The coordinated arson that trailed the EndSARS protests became a wake-up call for us to be vigilant and collectively move against actions that could undermine our wellbeing and security, as as Nigerians, particularly the young people, that are victims of the violence. At this point in time, we believe what is needed is a de-escalation strategy and peace building. While we encourgage government to focus on the ongoing reforms: stopping abusive police practices, ensuring justice for victims and overhauling law enforcement and other key agenda geared towards National development.”

The groups thereby announced the plan, to hold the first ever National Youth Peace Confab in Abuja, in the first quarter of the year 2021. It said the confab will bring together youth from different backgrounds, together in order to discuss their roles as young people in the present circumstances of our nation, and provide workable solutions to government and every other stakeholders in the Nigeria project. Local and international friendly youth organisations will also participate at the event.

It emphasised on the need to sharply differentiate between the genuine agitations of the protesters and those given to unwanton destruction of properties and our collective heritage as a people.

In his address at the Press conference, the Executive Secretary of the Christian Pilgrims Commission, Reverend Yabuku Pam commended the youth for their patriotic efforts, towards promoting peace in the country, it lauded the leadership provided by the NYCN President, Sukubo Sara-igbe Sukubo, towards de-escalating the tensions generated during the EndSARS protests, it assured the group of his support and that of other well meaning Nigerian, towards ensuring a successful hosting of the planned National Youth Peace Confab, as it also admonish the various Youth groups, to continually engage young people across the country, towards promoting conduct that will ensure national peace, and deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

