NYCN, Ethnic Youth Groups, commiserates Presidential Aide, Nasir Adhama over Grandfather’s death.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN) and the coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders, have commiserated with the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youth and Students Affairs, Nasir Sa’idu Adhama over the death of his grandfather, (Khalifa) Muhammad Abdurrabbihi Adhama.

The Youth groups condolence is contained in a statement issued and jointly signed by the NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-igbe Sukubo, and leaders of Afenifere Youth Group, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Middlebelt Youth Forum, Northern Youth Parliament, Tiv Youth Worldwide and Ijaw Youth Parliament on Monday.

The youth groups , who expressed sadness, said their thoughts and that of Nigerian Youth, were with the family of the departed patriarch of the Adhama family.

“Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences goes to the entire Adhama families, as we pray that God grant the departed an eternal rest.”

The groups prayed that the late (Khalifa) Muhammad Abdurrabbihi Adhama soul, find eternal rest and that God’s protection be on his immediate and extended family.

