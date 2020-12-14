News

NYCN President, Sukubo condemns abduction of Katsina School Students, demands immediate rescue.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has condemned the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State and the subsequent abduction of several students from the school, by bandits.

A statement by the President of the council, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-igbe Sukubo, said that the abduction violates the rights to life and education of the kidnapped students, and the federal government must step up efforts, towards rescuing the students, and reunite them with their families.

Sukubo also said the NYCN is worried, that such a huge number of students can be abducted without any resistance by the security agents and that the act is a crime against humanity, prohibited under the international humanitarian law.

The NYCN said the abduction totally affects Nigeria’s effort towards enhancement education and development, while describing the latest incident, as a call for an immediate overhaul of the country’s security architecture.
Amb Sukubo, while commiserating with parents of the school boys and victims of the incessant kidnap and killings in the country, called on the terrorists to lay down their arms and release those in their custody.

The youth Council also appealed for adequate security in all schools to ensure a safe learning environment, as he further asked every security agencies in the country, to work together, towards ensuring a timely return of the abducted Kankara Students.

