News

NYFF rewards students N3m at youth leadership debate competition

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Following an intriguing debate competition, undergraduates from the University of Benin have emerged as the winners of the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) youth leadership debate competition. The announcement was made at the Debate’s Grand Finale on October 1, at The Platform Nigeria. The debate is supported by NYFF, a collaborative project of the MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation which is implemented by LEAP Africa. The Inter-University debate was initiated as a platform for holistic support to harness the voices of young people toward national development and provide capacity building to selected young people across tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It serves as a medium to bring young people together through constructive dialogue and mainstream their voices for the realizations of the #NigeriaWeWant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kanu denies complicity of allies in detention from Kenya

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has denied reports that some of his close allies and family members were instrumental in his rearrest in Kenya. Kanu, who has been agitating for the actualisation of Biafra was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to continue his trial. This disclaimer was issued yesterday, […]
News

Senate seeks legal framework for National Social Security

Posted on Author Chukwu David

A bill seeking to empower vulnerable Nigerians with social security benefits yesterday passed the second reading at the senate. The bill, sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, seeks to establish the National Social Security Commission (NASSCOM) that would regulate, manage and administer social security benefits to eligible Nigerians. The proposal titled: […]
News

Appeal Court Justices appointment: Court fixes June 23 for hearing of suit against NJC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, fixed June 23 for the hearing of the suit instituted by the South-Eastern group, Alaigbo Development Foundation, against the National Judicial Commission over the appointment of judges to the Court of Appeal. The Incorporated Trustees of the foundation, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/347/21, joined the NJC, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica