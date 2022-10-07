NYFF rewards students N3m at youth leadership debate competition

Following an intriguing debate competition, undergraduates from the University of Benin have emerged as the winners of the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) youth leadership debate competition. The announcement was made at the Debate’s Grand Finale on October 1, at The Platform Nigeria. The debate is supported by NYFF, a collaborative project of the MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation which is implemented by LEAP Africa. The Inter-University debate was initiated as a platform for holistic support to harness the voices of young people toward national development and provide capacity building to selected young people across tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It serves as a medium to bring young people together through constructive dialogue and mainstream their voices for the realizations of the #NigeriaWeWant.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...