Sports

NYG : Team Lagos commences Zonal Elimination in Ibadan with victories

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos state U-15 male and female teams started the ongoing South-West Zonal Elimination in Ibadan with resounding victories. On Day One , Team Lagos boys walloped Team Ondo 28 -20 in an entertaining match played at the Handball Court of the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Ibadan, Oyo State. While Lagos The girls defeated their Team Ogun counterparts 17 – 16 in a very tight game. In football, Lagos girls outshined Oyo with a convincing win of 5-1 while the boys team walloped Ekiti 5-2. Similarly, the volleyball boy defeated Ekiti 2-0. The Male hockey team overcame Team Ekiti by 2-0. Meanwhile, the hockey female team in their first game played a 1-1 draw with Ondo while their boys’ counterparts also played 3-3 with Osun. Team Lagos is competing in eight team sports which means they are chasing 16 tickets to represent the South West Zone at the 6th National Youths Games coming up in Ilorin Kwara State from October 10 to 20 in basketball (male and female), football (male and female), handball (male and female), volleyball and beach volleyball (male and female), rugby (male and female), hockey (male and female) and cricket (male and female).

