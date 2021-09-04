NYG : Team Lagos commences Zonal Elimination in Ibadan with victories

Lagos state U-15 male and female teams started the ongoing South-West Zonal Elimination in Ibadan with resounding victories. On Day One , Team Lagos boys walloped Team Ondo 28 -20 in an entertaining match played at the Handball Court of the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Ibadan, Oyo State. While Lagos The girls defeated their Team Ogun counterparts 17 – 16 in a very tight game. In football, Lagos girls outshined Oyo with a convincing win of 5-1 while the boys team walloped Ekiti 5-2. Similarly, the volleyball boy defeated Ekiti 2-0. The Male hockey team overcame Team Ekiti by 2-0. Meanwhile, the hockey female team in their first game played a 1-1 draw with Ondo while their boys’ counterparts also played 3-3 with Osun. Team Lagos is competing in eight team sports which means they are chasing 16 tickets to represent the South West Zone at the 6th National Youths Games coming up in Ilorin Kwara State from October 10 to 20 in basketball (male and female), football (male and female), handball (male and female), volleyball and beach volleyball (male and female), rugby (male and female), hockey (male and female) and cricket (male and female).
Related Articles
Wike knows the value of sports – Iyaye
Governor Nyesom Wike knows the value of sports to the socio-economic development of society, and he is applying it appropriately with the right key for the benefits of the people, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said. He stated this shortly after inspecting on-going rehabilitation and regrassing work at the main […]
Many holes in NFF’s restart template
China on Thursday announced that its economy returned to growth just as the country lifted all lockdown directives instituted as a result of Coronavirus. This is happening at a time many nations across the world are still gasping for breath due to the massive effects of COVID-19 on day-to-day life in these countries. Only last […]
Leon Spinks: Ex-heavyweight champion who shocked Muhammad Ali dies aged 67
Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died aged 67. The American achieved a famous upset win over Muhammad Ali in 1978, in just his eighth professional fight. He had suffered with health issues in his later years and was diagnosed with advanced stage prostate cancer in 2019, reports the BBC. “His final fight […]
