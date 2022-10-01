Nyima Nwagua: My dream is to play for Arsenal

Rivers United forward, Nyima Nwagua, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said he would have been an Engineer if not for football. Excerpts:

Rivers United will be playing against the defending champion, Wydad Casablanca, in the CAF Champions League; how is the preparation going?

Preparation has been great and intense. We are playing a very strong side and the defending champions of the Champions League. It is tough because we are playing a tactical side. Like you said, a difficult side, how would you say the coaches have been preparing your mind towards the game? As you just said, it is going to be a difficult task for us to play against them. We’ve channeled our focus on how they play and how they pass the ball. We’ve been preparing to beat them here in Nigeria and over there too.

They have been playing competitive games compared to Nigerian teams; do you think this will be an advantage for them?

That’s one thing we have been arguing about with our own system: most times we get one game or we don’t get to play any competitive game before we go into the Champions League. They have been playing games like that and lucky for us we have tasted both home and away in the Champions League and we are aware that they are ahead of us when it comes to matches. We can’t give excuses to Nigerians, so we are working on how we can meet their own pace.

One of the major assets of North African teams is their intimidating atmosphere, how do you want to get over this?

One thing is staying focused and knowing what you want. This very thing is part of the training we have right now because the coaches are aware of situations like this and they are trying to prepare our minds; our concentration is really how to play on the field and forget about intimidation. They can only intimidate you outside but they can’t come into the field to decide the game. We are really working on our concentration and staying focused for the game.

There are also cases of their fans beaming laser lights on players during games, how do you plan to get over this and what do you think CAF should do about this?

I don’t really know why they have not gone into this situation yet because this is something that we have seen in AFCON and nothing has been done about it. Right now, since nothing has been done about it, we’re trying to find how we can play with such a situation and try not to give excuses for whatever comes out of our game.

You won the league with Rivers United last season; how does it feel?

It feels really great because it is something we’ve wanted to achieve. For a couple of years, we have been placing second; so grabbing the league last year was a big deal to us and it has boosted our confidence and given us the attitude of we can do more.

What would you say about the support from the Rivers State government?

I would say it is really wonderful. A couple of teams in Nigeria had issues with flying for away games, but the Rivers State government has always been supportive. They have always assured us to go to the field prepared and allow the issue of flying and welfare of the players to be handled because they are capable and they are really doing well.

Who is Nyima Nwagua?

I’m just someone that wants to win, that wants to play in every game and contribute to making my team the top side. I want to win trophies and everything that is possible for a team to win during a season and I want to play at the highest level of the game also.

So how did you come into football?

Most people will say they got it from birth but I have passion for it and I like doing it. At some point you don’t know what you are doing until you start deriving more from it. It was just a street thing where you just play but it got to a point where so many people started saying you are very good; at some point, you don’t even know how it started but you are here and still doing well.

How did you become a professional footballer?

I watched a couple of strikers play, you enjoy what they do. I had a grassroots coach that was pushing us and I was introduced in some games. I went for trials at so many places and Coach Godwin Uwua was one of the peoples that really pushed me to get to this level by giving me my biggest break at Lobi Stars.

You said your biggest break was at Lobi Stars, since then how has it been for you?

Different stages, different lifestyles and environment. I went to Lobi as someone that was actually starting and I had to do so many things and they encouraged me in different ways. Leaving Lobi to Pillars was more of hard work, believing in yourself, knowing full well that if you work very hard, stay focused and pray everything is possible with God and all that. It has not been an easy journey but my development has been God and it has been working for me. At Pillars I was loved by the fans, the management but it got to a point where I decided not to stay for too long because I didn’t want to get satisfied with just what I was getting and I really wanted to win. That was one of the reasons I moved to Rivers United. I really wanted to win the league with Kano Pillars but I was only able to win the FA Cup. It was actually more like I had to change environment because I still wanted to win. Luckily, I left for Rivers United and in my very first season with Rivers United I clinched the league and it has been from glory to glory.

You just mentioned Kano Pillars, the fans there are so passionate about the team; were you at any time under pressure to perform?

I will always say football is a game of pressure because every player is always under pressure in as much as I’m always under pressure from myself. But in all my stay in Kano, I was never under pressure from the fans because luckily enough I was able to win the heart of the fans and they love me. The pressure I had was the one I was giving myself to give them the best and it really worked out for the fans and myself.

Are you disappointed that the club got relegated at the end of last campaign?

Looking back to their relegation I would not say I’m very happy with that. Anything can happen in football and I’m not going to start laying blame on the team or anything. It is just something we never believed would happen. My teammates over there and I talked over some things and we believed they were going to pull out of it. They need capable hands to make it happen. I won’t lie I wasn’t happy about their relegation; it is left for them to regroup and learn from what happened and move ahead.

The CHAN team failed to qualify for the competition, as a home-based player, would you say you were disappointed?

When a team doesn’t win, people start talking. I’m not disappointed at the team, they gave their all and it led to a game of penalty and you can’t really say with penalties. Sometimes you hear people say penalty is a game of luck. They gave their best and I’d say the preparations for the qualifiers were not really good enough for the team. There were other factors but I was proud of them. When you don’t win you don’t get the positive side but they played very well. You can’t tell when it comes to penalty kicks. My only advice when it comes to situations like this, is that they should give the technical crew that will handle the team enough time for preparation and they should give them tough games for preparation. They didn’t really have games to play, they played with only Plateau United that was just coming back from holidays but it wasn’t a very strong match for them. In situations like this, you should take a team outside the country and play games the same way the team you are going to play against for qualifiers would do. They didn’t have a strong preparation; it didn’t work for us but I think we will take the positives from it and move on.

The dream of every player is to play for the national team, you already played for the CHAN team, how soon do we see you playing for the main Super Eagles?

In football you have to keep working and wait for your time. I believe in God’s timing and my time and I also believe in working hard. When you work hard, doors will open and opportunities will come. It is my dream to represent my country and to go higher. I know one day it’s going to be my turn and I will say it’s not far from now because you can’t tell what’s in front. My time will be here before we know it.

Definitely you’d love to play outside the country one day, where will be your preferred destination?

Right now as an ambitious payer I would like to play in a team like Arsenal. Every season I play my best and I know my time is very close. Right now the Champions League is on and windows will open in January and you can never tell if you will leave the shores of the country. I’m working very hard towards it because it is every player’s dream to play at the highest level. I’ve been able to win the league here so I’d like to try that somewhere else.

What keeps you going as a player?

At some point one of my biggest motivations is working hard and been able to give back to the society and where I came from, because there are others trying to come up from there too. Most times when I look at the situation, I want to continue working hard so that I can contribute my own quota to make people leave where I was before. That is why I work hard.

If you were not playing football, what do you think you would have done?

I would go into studying but I wouldn’t want to be a coach. I would be an engineer.

One of the biggest and most decorated players from the country, Mikel Obi, just retired from football, would you say it was too early for him?

I would say I don’t know why he got satisfied so early. I think he won everything except the World Cup and other cups he was not able to win. He is someone that motivates so many players. I was not impressed he left at that age. We, the young ones, see our players leaving early and we don’t know why they are leaving early but he achieved a lot and we are proud of him. But we would have loved to see him play more but he has done so many things for himself. We are proud of him and we will always look up to him in so many areas because he gave a lot to the country.

How do you relax if you’re not playing football?

I spend time with my family because we don’t have the luxury to do that in this business. You are always traveling, always on the road, so whenever I have the opportunity to relax I try to go on vacation with my family.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...