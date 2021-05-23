News

Nyong @40, changing Nigeria’s housing narrative

The Founder & CEO, Lekki Gardens Estates Limited, Richard Nyong has been changing the Nigerian property landscape in recent times.

 

The property magnate who is clocking 40 soon said this role has been very timely especially since Nigeria’s population has consistently grown by over two per cent yearly, thereby making her the most populous African nation.

 

This is more so with a reported housing deficit of over 17 million as of August 2012, when it was estimated that Nigeria will require 700,000 houses annually as compared to the less than 100,000 that was being constructed at the time to effectively cater for its people’s housing needs according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

 

An obvious lacuna in the housing industry, it became obvious that the government would require more support in this sector to help close the gap thus, fresh from the university,

Nyong spotted this trend and identified it as a key opportunity to contribute his own quota towards what could have been described as a fragmented sector at the time.

Fast forward from 2012 when Lekki Gardens was founded till date, Richard Nyong has developed over 15,000 housing units across Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Port Harcourt.

 

The man who is now regarded as “The Indisputable King of Nigeria’s Real Estate Industry” has not only made luxury housing affordable rather, he has also made the process of homeownership easy with his range of tailor-made payment plans for different house types.

 

In less than a decade, Richard Nyong’s contributions have made the Nigeria real estate sector vibrant and appealing to other investors who have all ventured into the market to contribute their quota towards narrowing the housing gap.

 

As Richard turns 40 in the coming days, and one would expect that for all he has accomplished at such a young age, the billionaire businessman will go into early retirement.

 

However, that does not seem to be the case as friends have said that he is already touring other African countries with the same vision of making affordable shelter available to all.

 

In all, “life they say begins at 40”, so it appears we might have to wait to see what other pleasant disruptions Richard Nyong can steer with his wealth of experience and fortitude

