NYSC: 57 firms jostle for procurement contracts

A total of 57 companies have successfully concluded the process of the technical bid opening for the procurement and supply of capital items for the National Service Corps (NYSC) in the 2022 fiscal year. The contracts up for grabs include the construction of an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre in Yobe State, renovation of the NYSC headquarters building, procurement and supply of mattresses for the NYSC Orientation Camps, procurement and supply of furniture for NYSC offices and procurement and supply of life jackets for corps members The NYSC Director General Brig. Gen Muhammed Fadah said the bid process was in fulfillment of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

Fadah said the Act prescribes that an advertisement for the contract bid must be published for a period of six weeks before the bid opening. He urged the contractors to be meticulous and follow the law as stipulated and ensure that the items they would supply were of the best quality. Fadah also urged them to exhibit good sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the process as there must be winners and losers.

 

