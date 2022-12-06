News

*NYSC acting DG named Integrity Icon of the Year*

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Acting Director-General National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba, has been nominated for an award of excellence as Integrity Icon of the Year.

The Whistleblowers Anti-Corruption Reporting Network (WARN) said Mrs Uba was the overwhelming choice of its selection committee from a pool of three distinguished Nigerians.

According to a statement signed by its executive director, Gabriel Onwe, Uba was rewarded by President Muhammadu for her extraordinary achievements as Director, of Information and Communications Technology.

He noted that Uba has digitized the entire NYSC exercise, especially in the monitoring and effective supervision of corps members in their places of Primary Assignment and during Community Development Service.

He said this is aside from the routine training of staff and corps members in ICT as well as the provision of state-of-the-art centers across the country.

But above all, Onwe said Mrs Uba flaunts an impeccable track record of excellence, integrity, and accountability in service.

“This nomination is due to her enviable track record as diligent, hardworking and impeccable administrator who has made recommendable feat in the service to this nation, without any corrupt enrichment or questionable conduct,” he said in a statement.

“It is due to our ardent believe that her lifestyle and activities in the present and the past are testaments of integrity and diligence, which are attributes, lacking in the life of today’s youth.”

Onwe added that the NYSC boss will be conferred with the award on January 18 in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Again, PDP loses Senator Albert Akpan to YPP

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senator Albert Akpan, representing Akwa-Ibom North East Senatorial District, yesterday, formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the floor of the Senate. Akpan made his defection from the PDP public in a letter dated July 18, which was read on the floor of the Chamber during plenary by the President of […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to Apongbon traders: You must vacate tomorrow

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla 

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday warned to vacate their present premises, saying that the seven-day ultimatum issued to occupiers of open stalls under the razed section of Eko Bridge at Oke Arin Market in Apongbon will not be extended. The governor insisted that all illegal traders under the damaged bridge have till Wednesday […]
News

Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  The man responsible for a deadly van attack in Toronto four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years. The 29-year-old killer was found guilty last year of murdering 10 people and attempting to murder 16. Justice Anne Malloy delivered her sentence in a crowded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica