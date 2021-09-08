Metro & Crime

NYSC assures 856 Corps members sent to Sokoto of safety

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

The Director General of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu has assured the 856 Corps members deployed to Sokoto State of their safety during their service year in the state.

 

Brig Gen Shuaibu gave the assurance on Tuesday in Wammakko town, the headquarters of Wammakko Local Government Area, the permanent orientation camp, during the swearing in of Batch B stream 2 corps members posted to Sokoto State.

 

He said the NYSC is collaborating with all security agencies in the state to provide necessary protection for all the corps members throughout their period of service to their host communities.

 

The NYSC boss therefore charged corps members deployed to the state to be good ambassadors by promoting peace, unity among citizens and respect the culture of their host communities.

 

The DG who was represented by the NYSC Sokoto State coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba Shuaibu said the main aim of the scheme is to foster unity and national integration

