2023 Elections News

NYSC Board Member, Oyewumi Hails Niger Governor-Elect, Bago

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated the Governor-elect of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Bago on his victory in the last Saturday governorship election in Niger state.

Describing Bago as a consummate politician and seasoned public administrator, the Ogbomoso-Prince stressed that Bago will deploy his capacity in advancing the cause of the people.

Oyewumi applauded the electorate in Niger state for giving their mandate to the federal legislator, adding that the Bago-led state government will take Niger state to greater heights.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the entrepreneur prayed to Allah to guide the Governor-elect in the noble task of piloting the affairs of Niger State.

He said, “I am delighted to congratulate the Governor-elect of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Bago, who emerged victorious in the last Saturday governorship election in Niger state.

“The Governor-elect has the experience and expertise to govern Niger state.

“I am confident that he will bring to bear his expertise in administering Niger state.

“He is prepared for the task ahead and as such, the people of Niger state will enjoy the dividends of democracy under Bago’s watch”

The Ogbomoso- Prince wished the Governor-elect continued success in his new position.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

