NYSC Board member, Oyewumi, rejoices with Ladoja

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja on his elevation to the position of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Extolling the virtues of the former Governor, the entrepreneur described Ladoja as a genuine statesman and business enigma with passion for the growth and progress of Ibadanland and Oyo state in general.

Oyewumi while acknowledging the contributions of Ladoja to nation building in various capacities, urged the new Otun Olubadan not to relent in his humanitarian gestures.

The Board member in a statement said: “I felicitate with the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja on his elevation to the position of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“It is a well-deserved honour and good development.

“The former governor is a pillar of support to his contemporaries and younger generation, many of whom, have continually benefitted from his wise counsel and mentorship.”

 

