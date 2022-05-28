News

NYSC Board member, Oyewumi, rejoices with Sports Minister, Dare, at 56

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare as a true progressive who is committed to the growth and progress of Oyo state and Nigeria in general.

 

Felicitating with the Minister on the occasion of his 56 birthday anniversary, the Ogbomoso Prince joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the accomplishments of the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland.

 

Oyewumi applauded the good works of the journalist-turned politician in gassroots sports development while praying for longer life in sound health for the celebrant.

 

In a goodwill message, the Board member stressed that Dare is an accomplished media guru and consummate politician.

 

He said: “I congratulate the Minister for Youth and Sports Development and Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland,  Chief Sunday Dare as he clocks 56.

 

“The celebrant is a silent achiever in all facets of life.

 

“His contributions to national building in various capacities are worthy of commendation and emulation.

 

“The minister has been a source of inspiration to his contemporaries and the younger generation.

 

“He deserves to be celebrated for his outstanding accomplishments in national service and humanity.”

 

The entrepreneur wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nnamdi Azikiwe Varsity gets N1bn education grant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group has provided a grant of N1 billion Tertiary Education Infrastructure Grant to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, AnambraStateforthe construction of a student’s hall of residence in the institution.   This is the last of […]
News

Insecurity: We’re completely unsafe – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Following the spate of insecurity in the Southwest and most parts of the country, the Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has stated that the people were no longer safe. According to Afenifere through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, with the continued rampage of criminal activists under the guise of herding within the Southwest region […]
News

Exclusive breastfeeding rate rises to 29%

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Nigeria has recorded an improvement in the rate of excluding breastfeeding, rising from the previous 17 per cent in 2013 to 29 per cent in 2018, according to data in the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS, 2013; 2018). A joint statement issued by the Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore and the Director General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica