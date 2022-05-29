News

NYSC board member Oyewunmi rejoices with Dare @ 56

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare as a true progressive who is committed to the growth and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

 

Felicitating with the Minister on the occasion of his 56 birthday anniversary, the Ogbomoso Prince joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the accomplishments of the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland.

 

Oyewumi applauded the good works of the journalist- turned politician in grassroots sports development while praying for longer life in sound health for the celebrant. In a goodwill message, the Board member stressed that Dare is an accomplished media guru and consummate politician.

 

He said: “I congratulate the Minister for Youth and Sports Development and Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, Chief Sunday Dare as he clocks 56.

 

“The celebrant is a silent achiever in all facets of life. His contributions to national building in various capacities are worthy of commendation and emulation.

 

“The Minister has been a source of inspiration to his contemporaries and the younger generation. “He deserves to be celebrated for his outstanding accomplishments in national service and humanity”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obasanjo, Jonathan pay tribute to Powell

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Olufemi Adediran AbeOkutA

Ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan yesterday paid tribute to the late former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell. General Powell died of COVID-19 complications yesterday aged 84. In their separate condolence messages, both ex-leaders heaped praises on the ex-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for his contribution to the development of Africa. […]
News Top Stories

eNaira wallet back on Playstore after 24 hours

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The eNaira wallet has returned to Google Playstore after Wednesday’s disappearance. The version of the app on Google Playstore for Android users went missing 48 hours after its launch on Wednesday, October 27. The Central Bank of Nigeria had earlier explained that the sudden disappearance of the new app was due to necessary updates. Director […]
News

Electoral Act Amendment: Bill is yet to be signed – Presidency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Electoral Act Amendment: Bill is yet to be signed – Presidency Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari has not yet signed the amended Electoral Act contrary the news making the rounds yesterday. Some online platforms, on Saturday, publish a story claiming that the President had already signed the bill, which was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica