NYSC board member, Oyewunmi salutes Tinubu

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has described the victory of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the APC presidential primary election as well-deserved and for the good of the country.

Congratulating the presidential candidate of the APC, Oyewumi stressed that the former Governor of Lagos State had continually played remarkable roles in the sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria. The Board member called on key stakeholders of the party including all presidential aspirants to rally support for the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

The Ogbomoso Prince applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant efforts in building a prosperous Nigeria, adding that the President’s leadership style anchored on probity, transparency and accountability is worthy of emulation by leaders across the globe. Oyewumi said: “The victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the presidential primary election of the APC is a good and timely development. “The presidential flagbearer has been a major pillar in the development and sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria. “He is a rare gem and genuine statesman, whose outstanding leadership qualities are highly commendable and worth of emulation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...