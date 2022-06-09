News

NYSC board member, Oyewunmi salutes Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has described the victory of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the APC presidential primary election as well-deserved and for the good of the country.

Congratulating the presidential candidate of the APC, Oyewumi stressed that the former Governor of Lagos State had continually played remarkable roles in the sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria. The Board member called on key stakeholders of the party including all presidential aspirants to rally support for the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

The Ogbomoso Prince applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant efforts in building a prosperous Nigeria, adding that the President’s leadership style anchored on probity, transparency and accountability is worthy of emulation by leaders across the globe. Oyewumi said: “The victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the presidential primary election of the APC is a good and timely development. “The presidential flagbearer has been a major pillar in the development and sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria. “He is a rare gem and genuine statesman, whose outstanding leadership qualities are highly commendable and worth of emulation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Catholic Bishops asks Nigerians to get PVC, vote wisely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has urged all eligible Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote only those whom they believe can lead them to a better life. This was contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of the First Plenary Meeting of CBCN by the outgoing […]
News

Kalu hails ex-Cross River gov, Donald Duke, at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described ex-Governor of Cross River State, Chief Donald Duke, as a highly detrabilized Nigerian and patriotic statesman with passion for a just and fair society.   Extolling the virtues of the politician, Kalu acknowledged the giant accomplishments of Duke in all facets of life.   The […]
News Top Stories

CANNABIS LEGISLATION:Consequences of legalising hard drug’ll be too depressing–Medical experts, clerics

Posted on Author ISIOMA MADIKE

• I will support the legislation, says Nwosu,ADC national chairman The production, distribution and use of cannabis are criminalised by Nigerian laws, and its users are widely seen as social deviants, and are liable to arrest and imprisonment also. Yet, the country is said to be a major source of the West African-grown, with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica