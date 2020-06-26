News

NYSC camps to resume at FG’s order

The Management of the National Youth Service NYSC has said the resumption of camps’ normal activities would be when it has received the nod of the Federal Government and sufficiently established it is safe to do so. Reacting to an online report that the camps would soon resume Orientation programme, a statement from the Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, stated that National Youth Service Corps will only return to the Orientation Camps when it is very safe to do so, in view of the danger posed by COVID-19 pandemic which is still very formidable.

The statement stated further that the Scheme places very high premium on the lives of Corps Members, camp officials and other stakeholders which was the key reason it suspended 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Orientation Programme in March this year, and shall never act in any way that will compromise their safety. Accordingly, Corps Members and prospective Corps Members are advised to glean information concerning the Scheme only from NYSC official sources – both the social and mainstream media. The Director-General, NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, admonished Corps Members and prospective ones to continue strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols, predicated on social/ physical distancing, wearing of face masks, proper washing of the hands for at least 20 seconds, and use of hand sanitiser.

