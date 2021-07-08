News Top Stories

NYSC certificate: I’m vindicated after a traumatic spell –Adeosun

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said that the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal involving her, has vindicated her after a very traumatic spell. Adeosun resigned after she was accused of forging an NYSC certificate, which resulted in her resignation in 2018. But a Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ruled that the NYSC certificate was not mandatory for appointment into political office in the country when it delivered judgement on the certificate scandal involving her. In his ruling on the originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/ CS/303/21, brought by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), on Adeosun’s behalf, Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the NYSC certificate, based on the constitution, was not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country. “I am of the view that denying the plaintiff of the reliefs sought is not going to be doing justice to the matter,” he said. Reacting to the judgement on her verified Facebook page, the former Minister said following the ruling, she would urgently take necessary steps within the law to protect her reputation.

She wrote; “My lawyers have informed me of the judgement by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/ CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Hon. Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister. “More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.”

The former minister said: “The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country. “I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.” She, however, said: “I wish to add in the light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gani Adams under fire for attacking Tinubu

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The National President of Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Chief Maruff Olarewaju, has condemned in strong terms the unguarded outbursts and vituperations of Aare-Onakakanfo, Gani Adams, against the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.   Adams, also the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), had in a recent interview poured […]
News

SDGs award: Buhari congratulates UK-based Nigeria Doctor, Adewara

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Funmi Adewara, a UK-based Nigerian Medical Doctor on winning World Bank SDGs And Her Global Award 2020, thus hoisting Nigeria’s flag proudly in the international arena once again. The award came in the same season that the President in his National Day broadcast just applauded Nigerian professionals at home […]
News

I’ll complete all abandoned projects, Lalong promises Plateau

Posted on Author Pam Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors, Barr. Simon Lalong, has said his administration will not abandon any of the projects initiated by his administration and those he inherited from the past administration.   Lalong also said he will complete all his legacy projects spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica