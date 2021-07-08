NYSC certificate: I’m vindicated after a traumatic spell –Adeosun

A former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said that the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal involving her, has vindicated her after a very traumatic spell. Adeosun resigned after she was accused of forging an NYSC certificate, which resulted in her resignation in 2018. But a Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ruled that the NYSC certificate was not mandatory for appointment into political office in the country when it delivered judgement on the certificate scandal involving her. In his ruling on the originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/ CS/303/21, brought by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), on Adeosun’s behalf, Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the NYSC certificate, based on the constitution, was not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country. “I am of the view that denying the plaintiff of the reliefs sought is not going to be doing justice to the matter,” he said. Reacting to the judgement on her verified Facebook page, the former Minister said following the ruling, she would urgently take necessary steps within the law to protect her reputation.

She wrote; “My lawyers have informed me of the judgement by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/ CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Hon. Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister. “More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.”

The former minister said: “The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country. “I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.” She, however, said: “I wish to add in the light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation.”

