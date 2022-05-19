NYSC commences medical outreach in Bauchi community

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State has commenced a three-day medical outreach programme for rural dwellers in Sanga community of Toro Local Government Area of the state. The exercise was carried out under NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD). Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said the outreach is open to more than 500 members of the community. He added that some of the ailments to be attended to free of charge include malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea, cholera, diabetes, among others. According to him, any other ailment that superseded the power of the Corps Medical Volunteers would be referred to a more competent hospital for treatment.

