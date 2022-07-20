NYSC deploys 1,400 prospective corps members to Edo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,400 prospective corps members to Edo for the 2022 Batch ’B’ Stream 11 orientation course. This is contained in a statement signed by the state Coordinator of the Scheme, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola, and in which copies were made available to newsmen in Benin, the state capital. “In Edo, the orientation course will take place at the Permanent Orientation Camp located at Okada in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state with the formal opening and swearingin ceremony on July 26,” she said. She, however, commended the people of the state for their favourable disposition towards the well-being of the corps members deployed to their state and communities.
Related Articles
Suspected cultists invade burial ceremony, kill 20 mourners
Armed men suspected to be members of a secret cult on Saturday invaded a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing about 20 persons. It was gathered that it was the burial of a suspected leader of a cult named Ozo and while the corpse was lying in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCDC confirms 252 new infections, lowest in three months
The daily count of COVID-19 positive samples dropped to a record low on Tuesday with 252 infections confirmed in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the breakdown in the Tuesday, August 25 update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Plateau topped the list of states with 50 positive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Take battle to terrorists, Senate charges Service Chiefs
…confirms CDS, others The Senate, yesterday, charged the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Service Chiefs to take the battle against the lingering terrorism in the country to the domain of the insurgents in order to overwhelm and defeat the criminals. This was as the Senate, during plenary, confirmed the CDS and the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)