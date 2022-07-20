NYSC deploys 1,400 prospective corps members to Edo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,400 prospective corps members to Edo for the 2022 Batch ’B’ Stream 11 orientation course. This is contained in a statement signed by the state Coordinator of the Scheme, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola, and in which copies were made available to newsmen in Benin, the state capital. “In Edo, the orientation course will take place at the Permanent Orientation Camp located at Okada in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state with the formal opening and swearingin ceremony on July 26,” she said. She, however, commended the people of the state for their favourable disposition towards the well-being of the corps members deployed to their state and communities.

