News

NYSC deploys 2,300 Corps Members To Bauchi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2,300 corps members to Bauchi State, for the 2023 Batch A Stream 2 orientation exercise. Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Bauchi.

According to her, the orientation for the corps members will begin on April 26 and end on May 16, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganju- wa Local Government Area of the state. Yakubu explained that the prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being certified COVID-19 free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She further noted that those that test positive to the disease would be isolated for treatment at the NCDC centre outside the orientation camp. “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member and they are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC. “Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC by-laws,’’ the co- ordinator said.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Biden talks tough on China in first speech to Congress

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden took aim at China in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday, pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological development and trade. “China and other countries are closing in fast. We have to develop and dominate the products and technologies of the […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian airlines to sack over 1,000 workers

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

    Load factor shrinks by 50%, triggers fare hike   Carriers attribute fares’ surge to forex   The sack of 300 workers by the management of Arik Air last week has sent a shock wave around the country’s aviation sector with fear that  over a thousand more jobs from the airlines and other aviation […]
News

I don’t foresee war in Nigeria, says Esther Ajayi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Uti

The founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide), Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, has urged religious leaders as well as Nigerians to continue to pray for the country in order to overcome challenges confronting the nation. The cleric made the call during a visit by executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists […]

Leave a Comment