NYSC DG advocates functional state governing boards

Posted on

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has stressed the need for virile and functional NYSC governing boards in states of the federation. This was as he appealed to the state government to constitute and empower such state governing boards to perform their roles in order to enhance the success of the programmes and activities of the scheme. According to him, the constitution and empowerment of such boards was clearly spelt out in Section 6 Sub-Section 2 of the NYSC Act, with regards to the statutory functions of NYSC state governing boards.

Ibrahim, who stated this yesterday while addressing a meeting of top management of NYSC with the representatives of 36 state governments and the FCT Administration, which took place in Abuja, however, added that the NYSC Act CAP N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, assigned specific roles to each of the three tiers of government. He said: “While the federal and some state governments have been above board in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities, the present management has remained consistent in reaching out to all stakeholders in order to encourage the provision and sustenance of the desired level of support for the scheme.

