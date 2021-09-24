News

NYSC DG briefs ministry on maltreatment of Corps member in C’River

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has received full briefing from the Director General of the NYSC about the unfortunate incident that occurred on July 28, 2021 in Cross River State where a female youth Corper was dehumanized has revealed in the video.

The NYSC and the Army authorities since commenced investigation of the said  incident and the officer involved as evidenced by the statement released by the Army authorities.

In a statement the Ministry said: “The statement by the Nigerian Army DHQ describing the dehumanizing of the corps member as highly unprofessional and unacceptable is welcomed.

“The ministry also condemns in very strong terms this incident. We believe and assured that the Army with its discipline and commitment to professional ethics will make sure justice is served.

“The Ministry wants to further urge that all Army and Para Military personnel be re-oriented and be asked to stop any such dehumanizing actions against Corps members  across the country.

“The Minister has further directed that henceforth close monitoring of all camps be intensified to avoid similar occurrences.”

