NYSC DG hails Reps over bill establishing trust fund

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shaibu Ibrahim, yesterday commended the House of Representatives for the progress made in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, saying it will boost skills and entrepreneurship of corps members.

He gave the commendation at the swearing-in of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members in Okada, Edo State. The director-general, represented by the state Coordinator, Mrs. Olubukola Abiodun, said the actualisation of the fund would enhance the smooth operation of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenge of infrastructure.

He said: “I consider it appropriate to use this opportunity to thank the House of Representatives for the progress made so far in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund. “I also wish to thank Nigerians for the continuous show of support for the proposed trust fund, especially as overwhelmingly demonstrated during the public hearing conducted by the House Committee on Youth on the matter. “I wish to once again appeal to the appropriate authorities to provide the necessary enablement for the actualisation of the fund.”

 

