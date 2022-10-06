NYSC DG inaugurates staff hostel in Nasarawa

As part of activities marking his one hundred days in office, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has inaugurated a threeroom block of staff hostel at the NYSC Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi. Speaking during the inauguration yesterday, Fadah reiterated his determination to give priority to the security and welfare of staff and corps members nationwide. He poured encomiums on the NYSC top management for their unalloyed support since he assumed duty as the nineteenth chief executive of the NYSC. “Without mincing words, I commend the top management of the scheme for being steadfast and supportive while l also need more support,” he said.
