NYSC DG inaugurates staff hostel in Nasarawa

As part of activities marking his one hundred days in office, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has inaugurated a threeroom block of staff hostel at the NYSC Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi. Speaking during the inauguration yesterday, Fadah reiterated his determination to give priority to the security and welfare of staff and corps members nationwide. He poured encomiums on the NYSC top management for their unalloyed support since he assumed duty as the nineteenth chief executive of the NYSC. “Without mincing words, I commend the top management of the scheme for being steadfast and supportive while l also need more support,” he said.

 

Group condemns attack on NNPC’s mgt staff

A group, Niger Delta Young Business Leaders Forum (NDYBLF), has condemned the alleged attack on the Chief Operating Officer (COO), upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye. The group lamented that the campaign of calumny against him was a calculated attempt to intimidate, blackmail, extort and stampede him as a result […]
APC threatens to punish Tinubu over comments on Buhari

…excludes statutory delegates from convention   The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday reviewed the statement attributed to its National Leader and Presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on President Muhammadu Buhari.   The party expressed disappointment that Tinubu could stoop so low to talk down on the President and leader of his […]
Invasion of residence: Court orders Malami, DSS to pay N20bn damages to Igboho

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday ordered the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to pay N20bn damages to the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a Sunday Igboho) for breaching his fundamental human rights by invading his Ibadan residence […]

