News

NYSC DG lauds DSS for support

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson Comment(0)

The Director General of THE National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier- General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for supporting the scheme. He also pledged his readiness to work with the service to strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies.

Ahmed stated this yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the Department of State Services, Dr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, in his office in Abuja. He added that upon assumption of duty as the 22nd chief executive of the NYSC, he has unveiled five policy thrusts of his administration, in which security and welfare of corps members and staff are his topmost priorities. General Ahmed thanked the DSS for the age-long support being offered the scheme and pleaded for more support that would guarantee the safety of corps members, especially during and after the conduct of the general election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine invasion: Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem WITH AGENCY REPORT

U.S. payments firms, Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc, at the weekend, said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there, according to Reuters.   Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to firms: Place your employees on health scheme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Determined to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday tasked firms in the state to register their employees on public or private health plans with the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO) of their choice. The governor, who also said that it was mandatory for all the residents to subscribe to a […]
News

Bread: A staple going out of the poors’ reach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

With an economy in a tailspin, according to experts, more Nigerians may soon be flung into the abyss of poverty and hardship as like other food items, bread, a popular staple across the world, appears set to leave the table of the commoners due to Nigeria’s harsh economic realities. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the plight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica