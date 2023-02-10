NYSC DG lauds DSS for support

The Director General of THE National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier- General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for supporting the scheme. He also pledged his readiness to work with the service to strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies.

Ahmed stated this yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the Department of State Services, Dr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, in his office in Abuja. He added that upon assumption of duty as the 22nd chief executive of the NYSC, he has unveiled five policy thrusts of his administration, in which security and welfare of corps members and staff are his topmost priorities. General Ahmed thanked the DSS for the age-long support being offered the scheme and pleaded for more support that would guarantee the safety of corps members, especially during and after the conduct of the general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...