News

NYSC DG, Shuaibu conferred with Man of the Year Award for 2021. 

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The newly promoted Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim has been conferred with the award of the Man of the Year due to his superlative performances in changing the face of the NYSC.

The award bestowed on him by the Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency, CESJET in Abuja is in recognition of his leadership roles in overcoming critical challenges in the country. 

Shuaibu was eulogized for his  interventions in the areas of Covid-19 emergency interventions and thinking outside the box towards fighting the pandemic in the country.

CESJET Executive Director, Isaac Ikpa in his address said in the course of the year, one agency stood tall in service delivery in Nigeria with credible innovations that positively impacted our collective resolve towards ensuring sustainable growth and development. 

“Ladies and Gentlemen, please us to announce that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was one government agency whose activities contributed immensely to the growth and development of critical sectors of the economy in the year 2021. This is in recognition of the numerous interventions to ease the strain on the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, whose impact was felt across the globe. 

To this end, we wish to state that the leadership of the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, after a careful and detailed assessment of the leadership inputs of heads of agencies and parastatals, identified the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim is a man who braved the odds to reposition the NYSC to become a vital contributor to the country’s socio-economic development. The NYSC DG indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment to the Nigerian cause by ensuring timely and well-intended policies of the NYSC as an institution towards addressing the myriad of challenges confronting the country, especially in the area of skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development” he said

The Guest Speaker at the award, Professor Ahmed Danfulani who was the former Director General at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies said the NYSC has effectively flushed out fake graduates from participating in the Scheme. 

This, he said was achieved, through rigorous screening and monitoring. There’s also been tremendous infrastructural development in the last one year.

“From the ongoing construction of ICT Centre at  the Headquarters to the completion and equipping of Kaduna NYSC printing press, Brig-Gen Ibrahim has improved revenue generation. Funds  generated have been plunged into the nation’s treasury, a proof that the NYSC, if properly administered, Nigeria is set to overcome some of its financial challenges. More fascinating is the success the Scheme achieved in other endeavours such as movie production, arts and culture, sports, among others. 

“It is on the strength of the above and many more laudable interventions of the NYSC in the task of nation-building that the leadership of the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency confers on Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim the CESJET first-ever Man of the Year Award in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities in repositioning the NYSC for optimal performance in 2021” he added

A Public Affairs Analyst, Majeed Dahiru also in his presentation said the award is meant to commend Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for standing tall in service to the country through credible leadership that has resonated wide and far in the country. 

The CESJET Man of the Year award is being presented with a modest cash prize of N100, 000 to serve as a token of appreciation and encourage him to continue to render invaluable service to the country. 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerians need stable democracy- Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said all Nigerians want is a stable democracy that is productive and sensitive to the need of the common man, and addresses hunger and other basic necessities. Kaigama, who made this known during an interactive session with newsmen ahead of the World Communications Day, was reacting […]
News Top Stories

Wike lambasts Buratai, counsels new Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the way the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Burutai handled security matters in the state.   Wike, who spoke during an interview on Channels TV in Port Harcourt, accused Buratai of political bias, citing the arrest and detention of recruits of the Rivers […]
News

Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica