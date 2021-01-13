NYSC DG tasks coordinators on COVID-19 safety protocols in camps

Ahead of the commencement of the Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheduled to commence on January 19, 2021, the Director-General of the organisation, Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has directed all state and the FCT coordinators to ensure strict compliance with COVID- 19 prevention and safety protocols in all orientation camps and other formations of the scheme nationwide.

He gave this directive while interacting with the management of the NYSC and officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) during a virtual meeting held as part of preparations for the conduct of the forthcoming orientation programme.

Ibrahim, who expressed gratitude to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC for considering re-opening the orientation camps, however, noted that corps members were critical change agents in the national development agenda, adding that their potential would continue to be effectively harnessed in the health, education and other vital sectors of the national economy

