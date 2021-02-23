Education

NYSC DG tasks corps members on modern trends in agric

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A call has gone to corps members undertaking the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to equip themselves with modern trends in agricultural practices, as part of moves to be self-reliant and boost food sufficiency in the country.

 

The advice was given by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his remarks during a virtual seminar organised by corps members serving at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Oyo State.

 

This was as he noted that the NYSC management is intensifying efforts to ensure active participation of corps members in agriculture in line with the Federal Government’s drive to boost agriculture in order to diversify the national economy from over dependence on oil.

 

According to him, NYSC had resuscitated its farms and other ventures to equip corps members with various vocational and entrepreneurial skills under the NYSC Skills Acquisition Programme to empower them with skills that will provide the corps members with alternative sources of livelihood after service.

 

“I call on corps members to leverage on the opportunity provided by this seminar to equip themselves with modern trends in agriculture. I urge you to sustain the momentum and continue to reach out to other corps members and youths in the country to key into the introduction of digital delivery tools in agriculture,” the Director-General said.

 

Ibrahim, however, stated further that NYSC scheme would continue to provide a conducive environment for corps members to acquire skills through its ventures, skill acquisition programmes and collaborations with other relevant agencies.

 

The Director-General, who commended the organisers of the seminar, therefore, added that the synergy between the NYSC scheme and IITA was yielding positive results that would lead to the emergence of youths that would make their mark in agrobusiness, thus becoming employers of labour instead of job seekers.

 

 

Ibrahim also urged the corps members to key into other youthempowerment programmes of the Federal Government such as the N75 Billion Youth Investment Trust Fund, the National Young Farmers Scheme, and Youth Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture in Nigeria, as well as other programmes designed towards ensuring that youths are self-reliant.

 

Meanwhile, in her remarks, the IITA Deputy Director-General, Corporate Services, Mrs. Hilde Koper-Limbourg, who said that the institute had the mandate to reduce food scarcity, appealed to the corps members to embrace agro-business that would make them wealth and job creators.

 

Also, the Project Manager Basics II, Prof. Sanni Lateef, in his paper, urged the corps members to make a critical understudy of the prevailing food shortage and proffer solutions to the challenges.

 

He further admonished them to build themselves into a team for greater prospects in the future. Various speakers at the seminar include Dr. Lava Kumar, a Virologist and Head of Germplasm Health Unit, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

ASUU donates COVID-19 support materials to Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Members of academic staff of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA), Aliero branch, under the umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have donated support materials to the Kebbi State Government in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The items, which were presented to the Kebbi State Task Force on COVID-19 at […]
Education

NYSC partners NCRI on training of corps members

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The National Youth Service Corps has expressed readiness to strengthen the existing partnership with National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI), Badeggi in Niger State to train corps members in modern farming with a view to boosting agricultural production, as well as giving fillip to the scheme’s revenue drive.   The move, according to the NYSC Director […]
Education

LASU VC gives scorecard, warns against ‘toxic minority’

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Fagbohun: Beware of ‘toxic minority’ in varsity   Council chair, others: Fagbohun best to happen to LASU  Ex-VCs: No LASU VC met his achievements   STEWARD SHIP In less than 20 days, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun will bid farewell to the university as the eighth substantive Vice- Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU). For more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica