NYSC DG to corps members: Shun illegal journey, cybercrime, hard drugs

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has cautioned corps members deployed to Lagos State for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1B of the scheme against unauthorised or illegal journey during the service year.

He gave the advice on Sunday, when he paid an official visit to the NYSC Lagos State Orientation Campat Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. Healsocautionedthe corpsmembersagainstmisuse of social media.

This was as the Director- General, therefore, warned the corps members to always verify the authenticity of whatever information they heard before posting such on social media platforms that may embarrass the scheme.

Besides, Ibrahim advised the corps members to stay away from cybercrime, hard drugs, cultismand other forms of criminality that could truncatetheirserviceandputthem introuble, sayingthatitwasan offence for any corps member to travel outside hisorherstate of deployment without a written permission from the state Coordinator.

The Director-General, in a statementby theAD/Head, PPRU forLagosStateNYSC, Mrs. Joyce Madaki, however, encouragedthe corps members to key into the NYSCSkillsAcquisitionandEntrepreneurship programme that was established in 2012 to equip them to become self-reliant and employers of labour after the service year.

