NYSC discharges 8,342 corps members, sanctions 30 in Lagos

At least 8,342 corps members of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream I of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Lagos State were yesterday issued their certificates during a low-keyed passing out ceremony, which took place at several certificate collection centres across the state. Also, no fewer than 30 corps members facedvarious disciplinary actions, ranging from outright repeat of the entire service years to extension of service by two weeks to four months.

However, six corps members would be rewarded, having distinguished themselves during the service as they would receive the Lagos State Governor’s Award. This was disclosed yesterday by the Lagos State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, during the passing out ceremony and certificate distribution to corps members at Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos. While addressing journalists, Megwa, who reiterated that NYSC had a practice of rewarding excellence and procedures for punishing corps members that erred, said three of them, who were for Mr. Governor State Award, would receive Certificates of Merit, among other benefits; while the other three would receive Certificates of Commendation by the governor, having contributed something very unique o the state during the service year. According to him, the first three would be sent to Abuja to compete with other winners from other states of the federation for Mr. President NYSC National Merit Award.

He said: “Some 30 corps members are to be disciplined for various offences such as absconding from service and other forms of indiscipline during the service year. Out of the figure, 12 corps members are to repeat their service, because they absconded; 12 to have their services extended for two weeks, three months to four months, depending on their offence; while the cases of another six corps members will be decided by the NYSC; that is ongoing already.”

